A warm greeting to everyone from Crimea, from an energetic and lively Vladimir Putin, who is visiting Sevastopol to celebrate the ninth anniversary of the annexation. Flanked by his spiritual father, Father Tykhon Shevkunov (as if to say: God is with me), and to inaugurate a structure dedicated to children. Here the message sounds like a slap to the world, given that it arrives the day after the international arrest warrant signed by the International Criminal Court.