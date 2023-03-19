Home World Hunted by the International Criminal Court, Putin visits Crimea
World

Hunted by the International Criminal Court, Putin visits Crimea

by admin
Hunted by the International Criminal Court, Putin visits Crimea

A warm greeting to everyone from Crimea, from an energetic and lively Vladimir Putin, who is visiting Sevastopol to celebrate the ninth anniversary of the annexation. Flanked by his spiritual father, Father Tykhon Shevkunov (as if to say: God is with me), and to inaugurate a structure dedicated to children. Here the message sounds like a slap to the world, given that it arrives the day after the international arrest warrant signed by the International Criminal Court.

See also  Ukraine-Russia war, green light for common European defense: from new investments to rapid intervention forces, this is what the "Strategic Compass" provides

You may also like

Palermo, crowd of two 16-year-olds in a stolen...

North Korea launched a ballistic missile towards the...

Peter Olajinka received a red card for Slavia...

Buducnost from Bijeljina outclassed Borac 85:63 | Sport

Trump to arrest? There is an air of...

2.7 magnitude earthquake near Ionian coast Cosentina (Cosenza)

Ostoja Mijailović on FK Partizan | Sport

Putin drags his feet at the celebration of...

“Stop the massacre, immediately!”, the procession to remember...

“Italy various crimes code humanity”

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy