Hunter Biden Faces Nine New Federal Criminal Charges, Posing Fresh Challenge for President Biden’s Campaign

Biden’s Son Faces Federal Criminal Charges, Raises Questions About President’s Involvement

Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives are gearing up to vote on whether to initiate impeachment proceedings against President Joe Biden as his son, Hunter, faces nine new federal criminal charges. The announcement of these charges by the Los Angeles federal court has put greater pressure on Biden and the Democratic Party, potentially damaging Biden’s 2024 campaign.

Special prosecutor David Weiss has charged Hunter with tax crimes between 2016 and 2019, including three felonies and six misdemeanor counts of failure to pay taxes. If convicted of all charges, Hunter faces up to 17 years in prison. Despite the indictment, there is no evidence presented to show whether President Biden was involved in or benefited from Hunter’s business activities.

Republicans have previously been dissatisfied with prior federal gun charges against Hunter and have been calling for further investigations into President Biden’s alleged involvement in his son’s business transactions. The Republicans are questioning whether the Department of Justice under Biden is protecting the president.

Hunter’s lawyer, Abbe Lowell, has criticized the new criminal complaint, claiming that if Hunter were not a member of the Biden family, he would not be charged. Lowell argues that the investigation over the past five years has yielded no new evidence, and the prosecution’s decision to file new charges comes two years after Hunter paid his taxes in full and after the matter was already settled with two indictments earlier this year.

The indictment alleges that between 2016 and 2020, Hunter spent taxes on medicines, girlfriends, luxury goods, real estate, and more, rather than paying them to the government. House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer stated that the new criminal complaint does not fully take into account President Biden’s alleged involvement in Hunter’s business transactions, suggesting that the Department of Justice is protecting Biden.

The White House has so far declined to comment on Thursday’s indictment in a Los Angeles court, directing questions to the Justice Department or Hunter’s personal representative. This latest development raises further questions about the Biden family’s business dealings and the potential implications for the president.

Share this: Facebook

X

