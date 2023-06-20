Home » Hunter Biden settles for two minor tax offenses and one related to possession of a gun
Hunter Biden settles for two minor tax offenses and one related to possession of a gun

Hunter Biden settles for two minor tax offenses and one related to possession of a gun

Hunter Biden, the son of the US president, has reached a preliminary agreement with federal prosecutors to plead guilty to two lesser felonies of tax evasion and one related to possession of a gun, under conditions that would avoid prison time: he reports it the Washington Post. However, the agreement must be approved by a federal judge and therefore it is not yet clear when Hunter will have to appear in court to plead guilty.

If confirmed, the agreement closes the investigation launched in 2018, during the Trump administration, and which has attracted the attention of Republicans for years who have accused the Biden administration, which continued the investigation, of having favor for the president’s son. According to reports, the settlement, negotiated by the Delaware attorney who was appointed in the Trump era, provides that Hunter will plead guilty to two misdemeanor tax offenses related to non-payment of taxes for 2017 and 2018, for a total amount of approximately $1.2 million. The other offense to which he will plead guilty is illegal possession of a gun purchased in 2018, a Colt Cobra 38 special, despite his cocaine addiction problems which, if convicted, would have prevented him from owning a gun .

Hunter Biden’s attorney, Christopher Clark, said the five-year investigation was resolved as follows: “I know Hunter feels it’s important to take responsibility for the mistakes he made during a period of his life of turbulence and addiction.” “He’s looking forward to continuing his recovery and moving forward,” he added.

“The President and First Lady love Hunter and support him as he rebuilds his life.” The White House reports this in a note, specifying that on the case of Joe Biden’s son, who has reached a preliminary agreement with federal prosecutors to plead guilty to three crimes, “there will be no other comments”.

