Hunter Biden settles: the US president's son pleads guilty to two tax crimes and illegal possession of a gun

Hunter Biden settles: the US president's son pleads guilty to two tax crimes and illegal possession of a gun

Hunter Bidenthe 53-year-old tormented second son of president of the United Statesreached a preliminary agreement with federal prosecutors to plead guilty of two misdemeanors of tax evasion and of one related to possession of a gununder conditions that would prevent him from prison. This is what the Washington Post. However, the plea agreement still needs to be approved by a federal judge.

The son of Joe Biden has long been the target of a vitriolic campaign by the Republicans in view of 2024 election: in this case the investigation – opened in 2018 – concerned an incomplete tax return, an accusation for having overstated expenses, and another concerning the purchase of a weapon that was not duly declared. THE defenders of Biden – as reported by the Washington Post – they argued that Hunter is a addict in recovery charged with relatively minor felonies, the kind of case that typically wouldn’t be prosecuted by federal authorities. For the lawyers, therefore, this investigation would have been archived long ago if he hadn’t been the president’s son.

As anticipated, the agreement, negotiated by Delaware attorney appointed under Trump, Hunter will plead guilty to two misdemeanor tax offenses relating to non-payment of taxes for the 2017 e 2018for a total amount of approx $1.2 million. The other offense is illegal possession of a weapon purchased in 2018despite his cocaine addiction problems which would, if disclosed, prevented to own a weapon.

“I am also a alcoholic it’s a drug addict. I bought crack on the streets of Washington DC and cooked mine in a hotel bungalow in Los Angeles,” Hunter himself wrote in Beautiful Things, biography written during the presidential campaign of Donald Trump and published two years ago. Also in the book where Hunter talks about his addiction and his private life, the second son of the US president underlined: “Trump believed he could destroy me and consequently my father”.

