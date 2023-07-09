Hunter of Burmese pythons caught the capitalist | Info

Python Cowboy caught a huge pregnant female python.

Invasive nesting season Burmese python in Florida’s Everglades National Park is in full swing, a famous hunter of snakes he just caught a huge pregnant female. Mik Kimelalso known as Piton Cowboys, he hunted an invasive snake with the help of his birder Oto. A recent photo posted on his Instagram profile shows that he is in the process removed more than 60 eggs from the ecosystem.

Kimmel, who sells custom leather goods made from python and iguana skins, did not specify where in the Everglades caught a giant snake. The national park of several million hectares is otherwise overrun with destructive non-native reptiles.

“A removal like this is absolutely critical to our native wildlife in that ecosystem and will make a difference. A python this size can eat anything in the Everglades as I have proven with multiple adult gators that I have rescued from being eaten by pythons,” Kimmel wrote.

Kimmel is no stranger to removing large Burmese pythons and other destructive invasive species from Florida’s natural environment. He made it to the front pages of local newspapers back in 2020 when he caught a female python more than five meters long and weighing more than 70 kilograms. He states that during the nesting season, he relies heavily on his dog’s keen sense of smell to locate and unearth pythons hidden deep underground.

“We’ve removed almost 500 python eggs and we’re only halfway through the season,” Kimel wrote a month and a half ago. Burmese pythons can exceed six meters in length. Females tend to outnumber males. They usually lay between 12 and 36 eggs, but are capable of producing up to 100 eggs. A python can live up to 25 years.

Burmese pythons are native to Southeast Asia. They inadvertently made their way to the Everglades through the exotic pet trade in the 1990s. Recent research suggests that environmentally damaging snakes are expanding their populations and seeking new habitats around Okeechobee in south Florida.

