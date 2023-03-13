Actress Hunter Shaffer appeared practically naked at the Oscars, the networks can’t stop commenting…

Transgender actress, model and activist for LGBT rights, Hunter Shaffer, appeared at the “Veniti fera” party, a gala event that traditionally takes place after the Oscars, in a scandalous edition. Fashion connoisseurs say, they didn’t expect anything less from her because this star is known for her avant-garde style!

The Oscar ceremony passed without significant incidents. The film “All at the same time” won the most golden statues in the Dolby Theater, including those for the main supporting and female roles. The winners are Michelle Yeoh, a 60-year-old actress with a very interesting life story, and veteran Jamie Lee Curtis.

Among the many stars who were at the “Veniti fer” party, she attracted a lot of attention Nina Seničar who appeared in a provocative dress without a bra, accompanied by her husband Jay Ellis.

Nina Seničar and Jay Ellis at the Oscars

There were also some misses, but perhaps the most impressive, actually shocking styling was carried by Hunter Shafer.

The star of the series “Euphorija” stunned everyone by appearing in a long, satin skirt and only with a feather over the bare chest. She didn’t put on a drill, a top, or even a see-through shirt. Her choice was a thin ribbon with a single white feather, a “creation” that only partially covered the young actress’ nipples.

See what Hunter looked like at the Oscar party.

The networks don’t stop buzzing about its release, there are a handful of comments, and most of them are those who can’t recover from the shock.

Hunter Schafer attends the Vanity Fair#Oscarsparty.pic.twitter.com/z2hD0c2uP4 — Pop Base (@PopBase)March 13, 2023

“Mother of the world” was the comment that most users made, and one noticed that the actress actually came to the party “without clothes”.

