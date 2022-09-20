[China News Agency]Hurricane “Fiona” landed on the US overseas territory of Puerto Rico on the 18th local time, bringing large-scale rainfall to the local area and causing power outages throughout the country.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Fiona made landfall on the southwestern coast of Puerto Rico at 15:20 on the 18th, with winds of 85 miles per hour (about 136.8 kilometers per hour). The agency predicts that “Fiona” will bring 12 inches to 18 inches (about 30.5 centimeters to 45.7 centimeters) of rain in Puerto Rico, with a local maximum rainfall of 30 inches (about 76.2 centimeters).

CNN reported that several rivers in eastern Puerto Rico were experiencing “moderate to large” flooding. The water level of a river in the southeastern part of the island rose more than 12 feet in less than seven hours. The river’s water level has exceeded 25 feet (7.62 meters), breaking the previous record of 24.79 feet (7.56 meters) set by Hurricane Maria in 2017. The New York Times quoted Jamie Romm, acting director of the National Hurricane Center, as saying that this round of rainfall in Puerto Rico is likely to continue until the morning of the 19th.

The Associated Press reported that at least one large landslide had occurred in the northern Puerto Rico town of Caguas. In addition, the floods washed away a bridge in the mountainous town of Utuado in the central part of the island.

All 1.468 million electricity customers across Puerto Rico have lost power, according to PowerOutage.us, a U.S. power-tracking website. Transmission and distribution company Luma also confirmed that Puerto Rico has had an “island-wide power outage.” The company said it could take days to fully restore local power.