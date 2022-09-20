Home World Hurricane Fiona makes landfall in 13 Dominican provinces on red alert – yqqlm
On the 19th local time on the CCTV news client, the Dominican National Weather Service reported that Hurricane Fiona made landfall at Cabo San Rafael in the eastern part of the country at 3 a.m. on the 19th. As of 5 a.m., Hurricane Fiona had maximum sustained winds of 150 km/h and was moving northwest at 13 km/h.

In terms of weather, parts of the eastern, northeastern and northern parts of Dominica will experience heavy rain, gusts and thunderstorms for at least two days on the 19th and 20th. Currently, 13 Dominican provinces are on red alert and 18 are on yellow alert. The National Emergency Operations Center (COE) announced on the 19th that the use of beaches is temporarily banned on all coasts of the country, water sports are suspended, and all boats are prohibited from going to sea. (Headquarters reporter Xiao Hejia

