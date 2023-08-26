Hurricane Franklin Strengthens into Category 1, Set to Impact Bermuda and US East Coast

Hurricane Franklin Upgraded to Category 1

(CNN) – The National Hurricane Center has upgraded Franklin to a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph, according to the latest update at 11 a.m. The confirmation came after aerial reconnaissance by both NOAA and the Air Force Hurricane Hunters.

Currently, Hurricane Franklin is located 997 km south of Bermuda and moving at a relatively slow pace of 11 km per hour towards the northwest.

The hurricane center anticipates continuous strengthening of Franklin, stating that it could potentially become a major hurricane as early as next week. A major hurricane is classified as Category 3 or higher, with winds exceeding 178 km/h.

Bermuda is expected to start feeling the effects of storm surge caused by Franklin on Sunday. The hurricane center warned that these storm surges could lead to life-threatening surf and tear current conditions from this weekend through early next week, affecting parts of the US East Coast.

Stay tuned for further updates on Hurricane Franklin’s progress.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

