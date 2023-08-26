Home » Hurricane Franklin Strengthens into Category 1, Set to Impact Bermuda and US East Coast
World

Hurricane Franklin Strengthens into Category 1, Set to Impact Bermuda and US East Coast

by admin
Hurricane Franklin Strengthens into Category 1, Set to Impact Bermuda and US East Coast

Hurricane Franklin Upgraded to Category 1

(CNN) – The National Hurricane Center has upgraded Franklin to a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph, according to the latest update at 11 a.m. The confirmation came after aerial reconnaissance by both NOAA and the Air Force Hurricane Hunters.

Currently, Hurricane Franklin is located 997 km south of Bermuda and moving at a relatively slow pace of 11 km per hour towards the northwest.

The hurricane center anticipates continuous strengthening of Franklin, stating that it could potentially become a major hurricane as early as next week. A major hurricane is classified as Category 3 or higher, with winds exceeding 178 km/h.

Bermuda is expected to start feeling the effects of storm surge caused by Franklin on Sunday. The hurricane center warned that these storm surges could lead to life-threatening surf and tear current conditions from this weekend through early next week, affecting parts of the US East Coast.

Stay tuned for further updates on Hurricane Franklin’s progress.

See also  New York Governor Cuomo accused of sexual harassment: Independent investigation report released, Biden calls for resignation-BBC News

You may also like

Latest news. Prigozhin in the Kremlin immediately after...

Miljana Kulić does not enter the Elite |...

The Brics Economic Group Expands: Six New Members...

The mission of the Dragon Endurance has started:...

BRICS Countries Call for Strengthened Cooperation on Cross-Border...

9 dead and 20 injured – Corriere TV

Sales of Private Companies in Cuba Triple in...

Climate, the return of El Niño: the necessary...

VOLVO TRUCKS The group adheres to the Global...

Increase in the price of pork in the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy