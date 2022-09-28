Massive flooding will occur throughout Florida, which alone could even overcome the damage caused by wind and storm surges. Not only that: if Ian retains his strength when he touches the coast, it will be the first “category 4” storm to hit the United States after Hurricane Ida in 2021, which however affected a sparsely populated area of ​​Louisiana. .

Biden: “Very dangerous hurricane, listen to the orders”

“This storm is incredibly dangerous, a lethal risk.” So Joe Biden urged Florida residents who live along the path of Hurricane Ian to “obey all the directions of the emergency agencies, do not take anything for granted, trust their judgment not yours: leave your homes if has been ordered. ‘

Biden said he approved every request made by Florida “for emergency and long-term assistance” and sent “hundreds of employees of the Federal Emergency Agency (Fema).” In addition, “thousands of National Guard members” have been mobilized and search and rescue teams are already operational.

“Fema has pre-positioned millions of liters of water and meals and hundreds of generators,” he added. “When the storm is over, the federal government will be there to help the recovery, we will help you clean up and rebuild to keep Florida moving forward, we will be by your side every step of the way,” concluded the president.

Florida Governor: “Visible Effects for Years”

The effects of Hurricane Ian could persist for years after the storm passes, according to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.