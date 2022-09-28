Hurricane Ian has escalated to be classified as a Category 4 storm and is headed for the Florida shores. Meteorologists are sounding the alarm about possible dangerous storms and devastating winds. In its passage from Cuba, the hurricane had already caused damage by flooding fields, cutting down trees and putting the entire island’s electricity grid out of use. Two victims.

Mandatory evacuation of residents has been ordered in many coastal Florida counties while in other areas it has only been recommended. The maximum winds have increased to 220 kilometers per hour with even more intense gusts. In particular, “catastrophic floods are expected in parts of central Florida and major floods in southern Florida, northern Florida, southeastern Georgia and the coast of South Carolina.”

The landfall is planned in the Tampa Bay region, where over three million people live and which is among the most vulnerable places in the United States with regard to flooding. It has been fairly preserved in recent years but Ian is in danger of being the most powerful hurricane since the one that devastated the area in 1921. The call to heed the evacuation warnings was repeated by local officials but also by the president of the United States. Joe Biden, who stated that Ian “could be a very serious hurricane, life-threatening and devastating impact”