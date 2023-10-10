Hurricane Lidia Strengthens and Threatens Western Mexico, Flooding Expected

Max Weakens to Tropical Depression as it Makes Landfall in Mexico

Max, a tropical storm that made landfall in Mexico on Monday, has weakened into a tropical depression, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC). The Government of Mexico has allowed all tropical storm warnings associated with Max to expire. However, the storm is still expected to bring heavy rainfall to the states of Guerrero and Michoacán, with total rainfall amounts ranging from 101 to 203 millimeters and possible local maximums of 305 mm. This could lead to flash and urban flooding, as well as landslides in elevated coastal areas. Gusty winds are also expected until Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Lidia has strengthened and poses a threat to central-western Mexico starting on Tuesday. The NHC reports that Lidia currently has winds of 120 km/h and is moving from east to northeast at a speed of 16 km/h. It is expected to strengthen into a Category 2 hurricane before making landfall on Tuesday afternoon. The hurricane is predicted to bring heavy rain, strong winds, and dangerous storm surge to western Mexico.

The current warnings in effect include a hurricane warning for the Marias Islands Perula Beach to Escuinapa, and a tropical storm warning for Escuinapa to Mazatlán and Manzanillo to Playa Pérula. The warning area is expected to experience hurricane conditions on Tuesday, with tropical storm force winds forecasted for Tuesday morning.

The NHC also warns of potential rainfall from Lidia, which could reach totals of 101 to 203 mm with local maximums of 305 mm. The affected areas include the state of Nayarit, the southern parts of Sinaloa, and the coastal parts of Jalisco in western Mexico. These heavy rains could result in flash and urban flooding, as well as landslides in elevated coastal regions.

In addition, the remains of Lidia could cause flooding in South Texas, according to the Weather Prediction Center (WPC). The WPC has issued a slight risk of excessive rain for South Texas, indicating a level 2 out of 4 threat.

Residents in the affected regions are advised to follow the guidance of local authorities and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety.

