World

Beijing time:2022-11-12 12:32

[NTDTV, Beijing time, November 12, 2022]Hurricane Nicole swept through the area, causing a huge disaster that was unprecedented in history. Next week, the eastern and western parts of the United States will experience cold snaps and snow. Let’s take a look.

The disaster continued after Hurricane Nicole turned into a tropical storm, with unprecedented devastation on Florida’s east coast, killing at least five people.

Currently, Nicole is sweeping through central and southeastern Atlanta, and millions of people are under tornado warnings.

After Nicole’s invasion, houses were destroyed and the scene was horrifying: some washed up under the beach, some floated into the sea, and some seawalls were washed away.

Cocoa, Fla., police confirmed a man was dead. A man was struggling with his wife on a yacht as the tropical storm swept away.

Wilbur, the owner of the seaside home: “I hope the disaster is not that serious. I hoped in the morning that it was just the two bedrooms in the back that collapsed, but the walls and roof of the living room were all swept away.”

Florida has been scarred by Hurricane Ian before, people have not recovered their homes, and now they are devastated by Nicole.

A tornado warning was also extended from the Carolinas to Virginia after the rare Hurricane Nicole weakened into a tropical storm in November.

In addition, next week, the first cold snap will hit the eastern and western United States, and it will bring rare snow.

Comprehensive report by NTDTV reporters Qiu Yue and Ming Yu

