Hurricane Norma and Hurricane Tammy Threaten Mexico and the Leeward Islands

Hurricane Norma is set to hit the popular resort area of Los Cabos in Mexico this Saturday, bringing destructive winds, flash flooding, and a dangerous storm surge. The Category 2 storm is expected to move over or near parts of Baja California Sur, including Cabo San Lucas. It is forecasted to weaken upon making landfall but will still pose a threat with life-threatening conditions. Norma will also bring heavy rain and potential flooding to the area.

Meanwhile, in the Atlantic Ocean, Hurricane Tammy, a Category 1 storm, is triggering hurricane warnings for parts of the Leeward Islands. The storm’s winds have increased to 135 kilometers per hour. Neither Norma nor Tammy pose a threat to the United States.

As for Norma, with maximum sustained winds of up to 100 miles per hour, its center was reported to be around 30 miles west-southwest of Cabo San Lucas on Saturday morning. Rain and tropical storm conditions were already in place as the storm approached landfall. The hurricane is expected to make landfall before crossing the southern part of Baja California and emerging over the southern Gulf of California on Sunday.

A hurricane warning has been issued for southern Baja California Sur, including Cabo San Lucas. The storm surge is expected to produce coastal flooding, accompanied by large and destructive waves. Norma is also predicted to bring heavy rain and flooding to the area, with rainfall totals of 150 to 300 millimeters and isolated totals reaching up to 450 mm.

After making landfall, Norma is forecasted to turn northeast and east-northeast towards the Sinaloa coast in western Mexico. The hurricane is expected to weaken and dissipate over the rugged terrain of western Mexico on Tuesday.

In the Atlantic, Hurricane Tammy has strengthened slightly with maximum sustained winds of 135 km/h. The storm is projected to move near or over parts of the Leeward Islands before moving north of the region. Hurricane-force winds extend up to 40 kilometers from the storm’s center while tropical storm-force winds extend up to 200 kilometers. Storm surges of 0.30 to 0.90 meters are possible in parts of the Leeward Islands.

Heavy rain is expected to be one of the most significant threats associated with Tammy, potentially causing flash flooding and landslides. Rainfall totals of 100 to 200 millimeters are expected in the Leeward Islands, with higher amounts in certain areas. The storm is not anticipated to impact Puerto Rico, the British Virgin Islands, and the US Virgin Islands significantly. Conditions are expected to improve across the Leeward Islands as the storm moves north out of the region.

Both Norma and Tammy were formed during the late October period, which is considered rare in this part of the Atlantic. Experts attribute this phenomenon to the unusually warm temperatures of the Atlantic Ocean this year.

