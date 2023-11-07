Hurricane Otis devastates Acapulco – World and Mission

Dead, injured, missing and large-scale devastation. Hurricane Otis has swept the coasts of the state of Guerrero, in southern Mexico, also causing many displacements. Meanwhile, the flow of migrants towards the North continues to increase

In Acapulco, Hurricane Otis transforms the dreamed-of coastline from the golden beach of holidays all over the world to a pile of rubble. For now there are 45 confirmed dead, hundreds injured and the number of missing is unknown. The hurricane is also pushing those who have lost everything in the Mexican state of Guerrero towards the northern border, adding to the many migrants who are already on their way. Amidst destruction, flooding and looting, Caritas is at the side of the disaster victims. Despite various weather warnings, it seems that prevention has shown some flaws.

According to the governor of the affected state, Evelyn Salgado, 80% of the hotels are destroyed. The anti-seismic alarm system used in the city was also damaged. «What Acapulco suffered was disastrous (…). It is unprecedented in the country in recent times,” Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said during a press conference in the capital.

Most of the hotels in the luxurious city on the Pacific were damaged. This is an important economic benefit for the country, but also a source of subsistence for thousands of people of a low economic level, who, thanks to the hotel industry, have an essential income to live on.

Additionally, the damage extends to food manufacturers and distribution in restaurants and year-round hospitality establishments.

For the survivors the memory of the event was terrible. «It was like a tornado. The air bounced off the hill and vibrated as if there was a helicopter outside”, says Josè Hortiz, a witness to the hurricane in front of a mass of scattered sheets, what remains of poor houses that the workers had built to sleep in.

The inhabitants of Pie de la Cuesta, one of the neighborhoods of Acapulco’s tourism workers, survive without water and electricity. And now I’m almost without food a week after the disaster.

It is easy to imagine that all this will increase the number of migrants. At the moment in Mexico the migratory context is not easy, considering the flow of people moving towards the north.

On October 30, approximately five thousand migrants left in a caravan from Tapachula, Chiapas to reach the border with the USA. They are families, single boys and organized groups of women and men from Honduras, El Salvador, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Venezuela, Haiti and Cuba.

2022 presented an extraordinary situation, exceeding the figures recorded in 2021, according to data reported by various state control channels. In 2021, 97,000 people were registered in transit, of which 78,000 Venezuelan migrants followed by 72,928 Hondurans, 69,000 Guatemalans, 41,000 Cubans and 40,000 Nicaraguans.

