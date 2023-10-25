Hurricane Otis Rapidly Intensifies as It Approaches Mexico’s Guerrero State

Hurricane Otis Rapidly Intensifying, Classes Canceled as It Approaches Guerrero

(CNN Spanish) – Hurricane Otis is rapidly intensifying as it moves toward the southern Mexican state of Guerrero, where authorities have canceled classes at all levels before it makes landfall this Wednesday. The latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center (NHC) of the United States predicts that Otis will make landfall as a Category 5 hurricane.

In just six hours, Otis strengthened from a tropical storm to a Category 4 hurricane, considered “extremely dangerous,” according to the NHC. As of Tuesday night, Otis was located 130 km southwest of Punta Maldonado and 135 km south-southeast of Acapulco, Guerrero, with sustained winds of 230 km/h and movement toward the north-northwest at 13 km/h, according to the most recent report from the National Meteorological Service of Mexico (SMN).

The trajectory monitoring indicates that Otis will make landfall between 4:00 and 6:00 am this Wednesday west of Acapulco, according to Alejandra Margarita Méndez, the general coordinator of the SMN. The dangerous quadrants of this hurricane will be over the municipalities of Técpan de Galeana and Acapulco. Méndez also stated that the system will remain in the state of Guerrero for 48 hours after making landfall.

Several alerts and warnings are currently in effect for the southern coast of Mexico. A hurricane warning has been issued for Punta Maldonado westward to Zihuatanejo, including Acapulco. Meanwhile, a tropical storm warning and a hurricane watch are in effect for Lagunas de Chacahua to Punta Maldonado, according to the SMN.

The SMN has also warned about the heavy rains and strong winds that Otis will bring. Guerrero will experience torrential rains, while Oaxaca will suffer intense rains. The states of Mexico, Morelos, and Puebla will have heavy rains, and showers are expected in Mexico City and Michoacán. Additionally, wind gusts of 150 to 180 km/h and waves of 6 to 8 meters high are expected on the coasts of Guerrero and Oaxaca.

Authorities have advised residents to take extreme precautions against the risk of storms, strong winds, and waves. Furthermore, they urged people to follow the recommendations of the National Civil Protection System in each area.

Due to the proximity of Hurricane Otis, the government of the state of Guerrero has announced the suspension of classes at all educational levels for Wednesday. Nearly one million students will be affected by this decision. The alert extends to all 81 municipalities of the state, according to the Secretary of Education of Guerrero.

Residents in the affected areas are urged to stay updated on the latest information and to prioritize their safety during this severe weather event.

