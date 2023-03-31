Home World Husa Beet Street has a wife 25 years younger | Fun
by admin
Husein Alijević, a former member of the Beet Street dance group that swept the music scene in the nineties, plays the main role in the film about the life and career of Dže Ramadanovski.

Source: Instagram/dosenova

Filming of the film “The Week” is underway, in which the life and career of Dzej Ramadanovski will be shown. The main role in the film is played by Husein Alijević, who is better known to many as Husa Beet Street.

Husa stormed the music scene in the nineties with the group Beet Street, and recently it was revealed that he divorced his wife Bebe, with whom he performed in the group and was married for 11 years. Not long after the divorce, Husa started a relationship with singer Andrea Došen, 25 years his junior.

They had a daughter a year and a half ago, and his better half once said that she did not know who Husa was when she met him in 2017.

“I really didn’t know who he was when we met. The first time I didn’t even remember his name. I knew the song ‘Obsession’, I sang along to it as a kid on an excursion, but I didn’t know who Husa was, nor that he was a singer.. Only later did I find out who he really was.”

See what Andrea looks like:

