Husband of Slavica Đukić Dejanović Info

Slavica Đukić Dejanović has been married to Ranko Dejanović, who is her second husband, for more than 30 years.

Slavica Đukić Dejanović, in addition to her accomplished career as a neuropsychiatrist, long-term political engagement and professorship at the Faculty of Medicine, she has great support from her son Dušan from her first marriage and her husband Ranko Dejanović. She once said about the collapse of her first marriage that it was one of her biggest defeats in life:

“My child’s father and I could no longer live together, and he and I were wonderful parents. It was necessary to explain to the child that mom and dad still love him, but they can’t be together. It is a feeling of great loss, like when someone dies. I experienced the loss of my marriage hard and I thought that I would never have the strength for a new marriage,” she said.

She met her first husband during her studies, and towards the end of college, she realized herself in the role of a mother. Since her dream of a big family did not succeed, Slavica believed that she would remain alone forever, but her son Dušan opposed this, who encouraged her to look for emotional happiness again:

“He was 14 when he said to me: ‘Mom, I’m sorry you’re single, I think you should get married.’ Her husband, before his marriage to Slavica, was married to a Slovenian woman, which is why the minister often joked that she taught him “marriage lessons”:

“He entered the marriage as an established man, with children who were the same age as my son, and I jokingly say that I can thank his former Slovenian wife for his European manners, who taught him important marital “lessons”. My husband always comes back from the trip with a gift, always gets up before me and makes me coffee…”, she revealed.

At the beginning of the romance, he made a tactical mistake, which could have cost him his love of three decades:

I thought: ‘This man really has no taste. Well, couldn’t he have wrapped the diary in decorative paper?” And then I opened it and saw the BMW keys in it. I got furious and said to myself: ‘He thinks I’m for sale’. At that time, I was driving a “stodina” and had a salary of five marks. I didn’t want to talk to him for several months because I was offended, but he realized that he bought the wrong and expensive gift and tried to win my attention in another way. And he succeeded in thatSlavica said.

