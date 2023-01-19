Original Title: Hyde Cloud Lecture | Teach you the correct way to apply for Oxbridge and study in the UK!

UCAS said, From 2024, the personal statement will be replaced with answers to questions that will guide students in the right way to support their application.

Officials believe that while students want the space to be able to defend themselves and demonstrate achievements beyond their grades when submitting their UCAS submissions, most students say the process of writing a personal statement is stressful and difficult to complete without external support.

As a result, UCAS has made the following changes after consultation with 1,200 students, 170 teachers and more than 100 universities and colleges: the personal statement will be replaced with a series of questions, This change will affect students who apply in 2024 for admission in fall 2025.

I don't know if the students who are going to study in the UK think it is good news or bad news? But this will only change in a year at the earliest! After all, UK university applications can be said to have been very intense! The official application admission report released by Cambridge University some time ago, In the 2021 application season, 99.0% of the admitted students achieved A*AA and above….. If you want to highlight your own advantages in such a "jump in the middle" environment, it is not enough to have excellent academic performance! It is also necessary to make a clear choice of colleges and universities, and choose a professional direction that you like and are good at. Mr. Bob graduated from King's University London – Master of English Linguistics. Former New Oriental Writing Ace Lecturer, was invited by ETS, the TOEFL GRE test organization in the United States, and was praised by the ETS global scoring team leader, and finally obtained the ETS authoritative certified lecturer certificate. Cambridge CELTA teaching resources, teaching more than 60,000 students. Good at finding students' problems in a short time, carrying out targeted planning for further education, guidance for background improvement, Helped many students to successfully apply for prestigious British and American schools. 