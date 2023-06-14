HYDROGEN EXPERIENCE Minister Giorgetti: – News

The Hydrogen Experience was held at the Vairano racetrack, ASC Automotive Safety Centre, on 12 June, an experiential and in-depth day dedicated to hydrogen and related technologies promoted by Assogastecnici, the Federchimica Association which represents the companies producing and distributing technical, special and medicinal gases.

It is a project that brings together the best practices of the sector in order to support the transition to economies of scale which will facilitate the start-up of a hydrogen economy, especially the green one. The most important criticality is represented by the still high costs, although the expected growth in the production volumes of electrolysers and the growing availability of low-cost renewable energy bode well for the times.

The Minister of Economy and Finance Giancarlo Giorgetti brought his contribution to the event, who in his message confirmed the availability of his department “for any interlocution that helps us to further develop this supply chain.”

“If Europe wants to increasingly increase its environmental targets – he underlined -, we must exploit the potential offered by each technology. In fact, we have all the skills to play a leading role in hydrogen, also for our positioning on the international scene.”

“Energy security and sovereignty mean relying on value chains present or achievable on European territory and not in areas with high geopolitical risk. For this reason – he continued – in the last 3 years Italy, also thanks to the PNRR, has been investing structurally and constant on the development of the sector: from research (with the IPCEI), to the production of electrolysers, to the production of energy precisely through the so-called ‘H2 Valleys’, to consumption, also thanks to development contracts for the decarbonisation of production processes. true example of integrated policy”.