Nuclear experts claim that it is not a simple process of converting dagger missiles into nuclear ones.

As Newsweek reports, she was the first Russian use of Kinzhal hypersonic missiles since the first month of the warwhich began with the invasion of Ukraine on February 24 last year. According to some estimates, Moscow has a very small number of Kinzhals – perhaps only 50 pieces – so firing six of them in just one attack is quite surprising and significant for some Western experts. And the Kinzhali, like several types of other Russian missiles, can carry both conventional and nuclear warheads.

Nuclear threats became routine for the Kremlin throughout the war. But, at least when it comes to daggers, the process of turning them into nuclear weapons mean much more than just flipping a switchsaid Areg Danagulian, a professor of nuclear science and engineering at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

He says the overall design of that missile is optimized to have either conventional or nuclear capabilities. The modifications are tailored to each specific “version” given that hypersonic missiles can travel at enormous speeds. This, he says, is a matter of practicality, and the question is whether it is easier to modify conventional missiles to become nuclear than to build new missiles. in my opinion, this second option is more reasonable. “Taking a missile that already has a conventional version and modifying it to be nuclear is a very complex process“, points out Danagulijan. “It’s not like taking out a warhead and putting in a nuclear warhead.

PAL configuration

This expert states that nuclear weapons require a unique set of functionalities that are part of the warhead, and nuclear warheads require a permitted active link. (PAL), or Permitted Action Link – PAL is a security device for controlling access to nuclear weapons. Its purpose is to prevent the unauthorized arming or detonation of nuclear weapons, and it actually keeps nuclear weapons out of the wrong hands by requiring the entry of specific codes that enable the nuclear missile to be fired.

Both missiles and aircraft carrying warheads require PAL, Danagulian points out, with the aircraft being modified to support the PAL configuration. The Kh-47M2 Kinžal can move at a speed of about 2,000 kilometers per hour and has a payload of 480 kilograms. It was produced from a Russian land-based 9K720 Iskander-M missile, according to the Center for Strategic and International Studies. Iskander, by the way, can also carry a nuclear warhead.

Research published on February 23 by Hans M. Kristensen, director of the Nuclear Information Project at the Federation of American Scientists, and Matt Korda, senior research associate at the project, states that Russia’s current nuclear stockpile contains 4,477 warheads. “Of these, approximately 1,588 strategic warheads are deployed on ballistic missiles and in heavy bomber bases, while an additional approximately 977 strategic warheads, along with 1,912 non-strategic warheads, are held in reserve,” the authors stated.

Although delivery vehicles, or the missiles themselves, which are believed to have dual capabilities, have been deployed near Ukraine, Christensen and Korda at the time of the research’s publication “did not see any indication that Russia has deployed nuclear weapons or nuclear support units alongside these delivery vehicles”.

“What I would conclude from this is that Russia has developed a variant of the Kinzhal that can carry nuclear weapons, so they would not have to replace the warhead in the existing Kinzhal, which is not nuclear capable,” says Robert Goldston, prof. in Astrophysical Sciences at Princeton University. “However, I don’t see data on how many of each type of daggerboard they have and how many MiG-31K aircraft they have that can carry daggerboards,” he added.

Specificities of nuclear technology

Michael Duitsman, a research associate at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies in Monterey, California, said conventional and nuclear missiles look identical on the outside but are very different on the inside. Russian nuclear warheads typically require additional electrical power to operate specific warhead features, he says, along with potentially “special signals” to complete the warhead’s arming process.

As a result, a conventional variant of the Kinzhal would not be able to deliver a nuclear warhead, and a nuclear variant would not be able to deliver a conventional warhead,” Duitsman points out. On the operational side, he adds, Russia’s non-strategic nuclear warheads are kept in separate bases from the units capable of launching them, and are maintained and cared for by a special part of the Russian military called the Twelfth Main Directorate (or 12 GUMO).

“Upon receiving orders from the Russian leadership, Unit 12 GUMO would remove the nuclear warheads from the storage bunker and transport them to the unit responsible for launching the missile. The warhead is then attached to the missile, which is then installed on the aircraft. The time required for this process depends on unit readiness and training level, but it can easily take several hours,” he said.

Russia has likely developed nuclear-optimized daggers, Danagulyan says, and agrees that it is difficult to accurately determine Russia’s total nuclear arsenal. Perhaps the Russians, he alleges, spent the winter building more missiles to prepare for spring and summer offensives. But just having nuclear capabilities does not make the Kremlin “more likely” to resort to a worst-case scenario. “If Russia wants to use its weapons, it has many options, many choices,” he said. “The dagger is by no means an either-or-you-have-it weapon.”

“Russia has more tactical nuclear weapons than the US”

Retired US Marine Corps Colonel Mark Cancian said yes many rockets have a dual capability, with Russia having more tactical nuclear weapons than the US. “The Russian inventory of other missiles is decreasing,” Kantsyan said, adding as an example that the Russians have used up many Iranian missiles. Another aspect to consider is how productive Ukrainian air defenses have been in shooting down Russian missiles, and this is a matter of Ukraine’s understanding that are Russian missile targets specific.”The Ukrainians were quite successful in their use of air defense as the Russians targeted the force’s infrastructure. These are targeted targets, so the Ukrainians know where the Russians will attack“, says Kancijan.

But Ukrainian Air Force Command spokesman Yuriy Ikhnat told Ukrainian state television on Thursday after another massive Russian strike that the country “has no ability to counter that weapon”. Kancijan points out that air defense systems such as the American Stingers exist, but in small numbers. He believes that daggers are produced in minimal quantities and are rarely used only on certain occasions.

“The margin of safety and the people who can do the work around conventional munitions are much lower than nuclear,” he said, citing specially guarded nuclear weapons facilities run by credible individuals. “There is a whole set of institutional requirements for nuclear bombs that are much more complicated,” Kancijan concluded.

