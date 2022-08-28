After 16 months of negotiations, the Americans and Iranians seem close to an agreement to restore the nuclear deal, the JCPOA, abandoned by Trump in 2018, but a fundamental element is still missing: trust. This explains why the draft put on the table by the European mediators to arrive at a “reasonable” compromise – on which the Americans have already made their observations and which is now under consideration. Teheran – is designed as a step-by-step process: four phases that should work as a stress test allowing a Biden to build a political consensus in Congress around the agreement and Iranian President Raisi to digest the concessions that Tehran will be called upon to make, such as accepting the fact that …