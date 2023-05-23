Hyundai e Corner System for parallel parking and maneuvering | Magazine

Do you have a problem with parking? The solution is the Hyundai Mobis e-Corner System.

Izvor: Hyundai Mobis

How many times did you happen to find time off? parking place, and to give it up because you think there is not enough space? How many times have other cars parked too close and blocked your way out? Even the most experienced drivers face these problems, so even if you don’t belong to this group, Hyundai has just introduced a new technology, the e-Corner Systemwhich will undoubtedly be used by everyone when parking, regardless of experience.

To demonstrate the future of mobility, Hyundai equipped a prototype Hyundai Ioniq 5 model with the new e-Corner System. This gave the car the ability to turn the wheels 90 degreesas well as to simply perform parallel parking, without too much movement and hassle, like a crab.

Of course, turning the wheels 90 degrees is not all the e-Corner System can do. It also implemented features like “zero turn” of technology, which enables by rotating the wheels turning the car 360 degrees – in place!

There is also a function called “diagonal driving“, i.e. diagonal driving, by means of which all four wheels are rotated by 45 degrees in order for the car to move diagonally in situations where such a maneuver is required.

We should not forget either “pivot turn” function, which allows the driver to select any point on the central axis around which the vehicle will turn – like drawing a circle with a compass.

Unfortunately, it is still unknown when this technology will be found in Hyundai vehicles, but we have no doubt that many will copy it, and it is possible that in near future we see vehicles with far greater ability to maneuver in confined spaces.

See the e-Corner System in action: