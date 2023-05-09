HYVIA / In the country of tulips to develop more and more business and network – Companies

The World Hydrogen Summit 2023, known as a “kernesse” soon to be staged in Rotterdam (The Netherlands), is the right opportunity to test the Renault Master Van H2-TECH with customers from a country at the forefront of hydrogen mobility. Strategic hydrogen mobility for HYVIA. The company will be present for the occasion, where it will be possible to discover the hydrogen van, zero emissions, with an autonomy capacity of over 400 km and 100% recharging capacity in just five minutes.

HYVIA is developing in the Netherlands, with the support of the Dutch headquarters of the French group. Several companies will provide aftermarket services for hydrogen vehicles in various cities: Terwolde Groningen, Stam Amersfoort, Bochane Arnhem, and Van Mossel Rotterdam. A first order was signed, again in the land of tulips, with GP GROOT, the latter a leading player in the recyclability and renewable energy sectors.

HYVIA also recently announced the creation of HYVIA Financial Services. The objective of this new Division is to offer a financing solution for hydrogen vehicles and charging stations, which will be progressively developed in Europe.