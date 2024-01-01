I, a soldier in Gaza who rejected the war

The testimony of Chen Alon, a former major in the Israeli army who also chose to look at the wounds of those on the other side: “The pain we feel is the same, both for Israeli children and for Palestinian children”

The war that is bloodying Gaza and Israel never ceases to shake consciences. We publish the personal testimony that Chen Alon – former Israeli army officer, now involved together with former Palestinian militiamen in the Combatants for Peace association – offered on the occasion of the meeting “Beyond the Wall. Voices of peace from the heart of war” held at the PIME Center in Milan on November 29th.

We are experiencing one of the most horrific moments in our history. I know many people affected in the October 7 massacre, the barbaric attack by Hamas against Southern Israel. Some have been killed, some friends have family members held hostage in Gaza: we stand with them in calling for everyone’s immediate release.

As a member of Combatants for Peace However, I have a bi-national heart and mind. This is why I also call for a ceasefire, an end to the massacre of children and civilians in Gaza. The pain we feel is the same, both for Israeli children and for Palestinian children in Gaza.

I was a combat soldier: I was a major in the Israeli army. I grew up in a Tel Aviv family in Israel. My grandparents escaped the Holocaust: they left Poland immediately before and were the only ones in their families to survive. My father fought in the wars of 1967 and 1973: my grandparents had conveyed to him without too many words the idea that Israel is the only refuge for the Jewish people. And that the only way to protect the Jews from a new massacre was the Israeli army. So I also did my compulsory military service, I became an army officer. And then I remained among the reservists for eleven years. I got to know every town, village and refugee camp between 1987 and 2002, when as an army major I refused to continue. I also ended up in prison for this. I did it because I understood that serving employment andapartheid in reality it destroys the State of Israel, demolishes that refuge and that democratic state that my grandparents had dreamed of.

I joined the army at the beginning of the first intifada; but my idea of ​​sitting on a tank defending Israel from an Arab invasion wasn’t what I actually ended up doing. I carried out arrests in the middle of the night, imposed curfews: I even led some of these actions as commander.

I remember one night in particular: we arrested a boy in a house because theintelligence he told us that he had thrown Molotov cocktails at one of our jeeps which had caught fire. She must have been 9 or 10 years old. Looking back today I realize that it is illegal to arrest children. But that night I did. I had received an order and I thought this was part of my job to protect Israel.

It was the questions about hundreds of stocks like this that led me, little by little, to change my perspective. Two experiences in particular weighed heavily: the first was the birth of my daughter. She changed my heart. I could no longer look at Palestinian children as “little terrorists” or as children who would become one one day. Holding my daughter in my arms, I could no longer lie to myself. I could no longer tell myself that what I was doing was defending Israel. I was just threatening and dehumanizing those on the other side. And traumatizing generations and generations of Palestinian children and young people.

I also remember a particular day: it was 2001 at the beginning of the second intifada, we had blocked a village. Our army’s doctrine at that time was to block every village, no one had to move, the Palestinians needed special permission to go from one place to another. We had stopped a taxi carrying six Palestinian children accompanied by an adult who had to go to a hospital in Bethlehem. While I was there arguing with the driver, I received a phone call from my wife. She told me: “I can’t pick up our daughter from nursery, ask your mother to go.” I called my mother and she replied: “Sure, I’ll go, you’re doing your duty in the army…”. After that conversation I went back to the taxi, but we didn’t allow the Palestinian children to go to the hospital because they didn’t have permission. That day I realized that I was playing two characters. On the one hand, the caring, humane father, good husband and loving son for my mother. On the other, a reserve soldier who says: “No, these children don’t have permission.” So I decided not to continue. And our movement of Israeli soldiers who reject the occupation and theapartheid.

When I was released from prison it was the moment Ariel Sharon started talking about withdrawing from Gaza. Someone told us: there is a movement mirroring yours on the side of the Palestinians. People who took part in the armed struggle and were also imprisoned for this; they too oppose suicide attacks and any act of violence that affects innocent people. Together we founded Combatants for Peace. It wasn’t easy: we were still in the second intifada. We have chosen to lay down our weapons to begin a journey that is made up of two paths: on the one hand, dialogue, reconciliation, trust between us, recognition of the humanity of others. On the other hand, however, also the construction of a bi-national community, founded on the non-violent struggle against occupation andapartheid.

Today we find ourselves in a very difficult moment in this journey. When this new wave of violence began, we were all stunned by the barbaric attack, the massacre, the murders; and immediately afterwards also by Israel’s brutal retaliation in Gaza. After eighteen years, however, I still feel like saying that we are embodying a vision of the future. We are firm in the belief that violence only leads to more violence and in the trust between us.

I know: right now we are in the eye of the storm, but it will pass. We see clearly that many Israelis and Palestinians have lost hope and trust. Peace seems unattainable. Human rights, independence, reconciliation: today people no longer believe in them. He just repeats: kill them, kill them, kill them… Both of our societies are challenging us. They tell us: can you see that they are monsters? Do you see what these animals are doing to us? And how human, how right are we?

They say it on both sides. With the same type of narration, as in a mirror. But we know that there is no other way than to help rediscover the humanity of others. Which then, in the end, means rediscovering the humanity of ourselves. With dialogue, with reconciliation, with recognition of the pain and traumas of others. But, together, we must also recognize the context that led to the Hamas attack. It’s not about justifying: we don’t justify any killing. But we need to understand what drives people to so much violence. For example: sixteen years of siege and blockade of Gaza. We have transformed it into the largest open-air prison in the world, undermining human rights to the point of even counting calories, to guarantee only the bare minimum to the people who live there.

We want to be ready for when the storm ends. Combatants for Peace it is a community of Israelis and Palestinians who want to be there when peace, justice and reconciliation come. To be the seed of a larger community, capable of rebuilding, rehabilitating and getting back on their feet together.

