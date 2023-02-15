The testimony of Father Kristofia Todjro, PIME African missionary since 2015 in Cambodia. In Kampong Ko he is pastor of the community created before Pol Pot by Father Robert Venet who brought together the poor in the only Christian village. Where some elderly women today have kept their faith even in persecution

From the dry land of Togo to the rice fields of Cambodia. To heal the seed of the Gospel which is slowly returning to germinate after the years of horror and persecution. It is the story of Father Kristofia Todjro, a PIME missionary originally from Togo, today parish priest in one of the most significant communities of the small Cambodian flock: that of Kampong Ko, in the apostolic prefecture of Battambang.

He arrived at PIME following in the footsteps of another great missionary of the Institute. «From Togo I went to study philosophy in the Ivory Coast, at the Catholic University – he recalls. There I met a PIME student, Father Constant, who took me to Father Giovanni De Franceschi. He struck me immediately, his personality fascinated me: he invited me to the parish to help in catechesis and thus my missionary vocation was born. Father De Franceschi’s friendship with the people was sincere and reliable, all the young people loved him. He said: “If you have not been good pagans, it will be difficult for you to become good Christians”. He knew the local culture, he didn’t judge. His example has helped me a lot here too: I learned my way of living and working with young people from him ».

Forty-three years old, a priest since 2014, Father Kristofia has been in Cambodia since the following year. «At the beginning he was strange and also quite hard – he explains-. The Khmer language, for example, bears no resemblance to any others I knew. What’s more, there was no other African around me: they all turned to look at me, like an elephant among the ants… The young people asked me: “But is Togo in America?”. “No, in Africa”».

Today he carries out his ministry in four communities of the apostolic prefecture of Battambang. «Kampong Ko – says Father Kristofia – is located 17 kilometers from the capital of the province Kampong Thom, not far from the Tonle Sap lake. It is a village lost in the rice field, inhabited by simple people: Khmers and Vietnamese now of the third or fourth generation. It has an important history for our Catholic community: before the years of Pol Pot it was born and raised as a Christian village after Father Robert Venet, a French missionary of the Mep, had gathered the poor there, giving them the opportunity to cultivate the rice fields protected by a small dam he had built. For this reason there is no Buddhist pagoda here.’

Kampong Ko is the mother church for this corner of Cambodia: “More than 50% of Cambodian Christians – explains the PIME missionary – come from this community, even many who today carry out their service in other areas of the country”. Last November 30, the Christian community of Kampong Ko had the joy of being able to solemnly celebrate the consecration of its new church, dedicated to Saint Teresa of Avila. It was Father Kristofia himself who completed the work that had been started by his predecessor, the Spanish Jesuit Marc Lopez. The dedication – presided over by the apostolic prefect of Battambang, Monsignor Enrique Figaredo Alvargonzales – was an opportunity to recall a painful history.

In fact, that of Santa Teresa d’Avila is the fourth church in Kampong Ko. After the very first one in wood, another beautiful brick building was built by Father Venet in 1965. In 1970 the community even numbered 800 Christians. But then the war came: the great church was razed to the ground by American bombing. The rest was done by the Khmer Rouge, wiping out the entire community.

Only in 1995, in the exact place where the destroyed church stood, was a third one built, in wood, for the small flock that after the storm had returned to take its first steps thanks to some women who, clinging to some Latin chants, had kept long live the faith. Father Franco Legnani, also a PIME missionary, accompanied the rebirth of the village from 1997 to 2008. “Poverty was extreme then – he recalls – there was no road to reach Kampong Ko, in the rainy season you could only get there by boat . That small wooden church was the only point of reference».

Today the situation has changed: the road, electricity and internet connection have arrived. Communications are easier, but for many young people this also means being able to take very different paths. The challenges for a missionary presence, therefore, are no less than those of yesterday. «Here we have above all the elderly and children – says Father Kristofia -. When they finish middle school, the boys leave the village to go to the city. Later they go to study in the capital and end up getting lost. The community must always be rebuilt from scratch.

In this context, what does it mean to be a missionary today? «Before anything else, bring the Gospel – he replies -. Even if in Cambodia we cannot stop at strictly pastoral activities: one of my communities is very small, there are only six Christians; compared to Africa I had to get used to celebrating Mass even with very few people. For me, being a priest here also means accompanying the sick to the hospital, taking care of the students, going to visit the poor and helping them. But they are all activities that have their roots in bringing Jesus to these people”.

Even the new church is a sign of this journey: «We wanted the two oldest women of the village to hold the inauguration ribbon – continues the Togolese missionary. One of them is 102 years old, she was baptized by Father Venet. It was a way to show that the same faith kept by them now we want to pass it on to our grandchildren”.

The pictures on the walls were made by a painter who paints in the pagoda. At first he was hesitant, he had never confronted Christian iconography. Father Kristofia showed him the tabernacle and told him: «There is the spirit master of the earth and of the sky: ask him». The painter paused inside for a while and then accepted. So today the people of Kampong Ko are proud of their church which looks good compared to the pagodas.

However, another dream remains in Father Kristofia’s heart: «We have a kindergarten, but we would also need a small school with a pastoral centre. Four classrooms for after-school activities with children, meetings, a computer room for young people. We can’t see them getting lost in drugs or going to the city to work in factories.”

And how does your community of origin in Togo view this mission of yours today? «I have already returned home twice – he replies -. In my parish we also have other missionaries, people are used to it. For them Cambodia still means Khmer Rouge; but they are curious, they ask questions, they are amazed to hear a Togolese like them speak Khmer». New faces of today’s mission, where everyone is called to open their hearts to the world.