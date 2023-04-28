“I agree with your work on immigration”

April 27, 202317:17

During the bilateral in Downing Street between Giorgia Meloni e Rishi Sunak, the two leaders signed a memorandum on migrants and defence. “The fight against traffickers and illegal immigration is something that our two governments are doing very well: I absolutely agree with your work,” the Italian prime minister told the British prime minister. “We are nations that have a strong partnership, but which – he underlined – can do even more. If we don’t fight alongside Ukraine, the force of law will no longer win, but the strongest will prevail over the law”.

“Today a new beginning, we can do a good job” “I am very happy to be here and I believe – continued Giorgia Meloni – that it is really a great opportunity and I also want to say that I want to thank Sunak because he is a very strong but also very empathetic leader. This makes it easy to work and strengthen our bilateral cooperation So it’s a new beginning and we’re very happy.”

Memorandum signed on defense and migrants Strengthen dialogue and strategic cooperation between Italy and the UK in full coherence and complementarity with Italy’s accession to the EU. This is the objective, according to Italian sources, of a “Memorandum of understanding” signed by Meloni and Sunak. The agreement organizes joint initiatives in priority areas of collaboration (security and defence, energy, climate and environment, migration, economy, science and innovation) and makes it possible to consolidate broad convergences with London on an international level.

Sunak to Meloni: “Italy and the UK have the same values” “The values ​​of our countries are aligned”, declared the British prime minister at the meeting in Downing Street. Sunak added that the two countries are collaborating on the same challenges, such as the illegal invasion of Ukraine and the fight against illegal immigration, recalling the close “friendship” between London and Rome, NATO allies. He cited military collaboration under the Global Combat Air Program and said there is “a lot to discuss today” to strengthen ties between the two countries. The prime minister concluded in Italian: “Thank you Giorgia, welcome to London.”

“Your management of the economy has brought stability” “I want to thank you for your very careful handling of the Italian economy, which has brought stability in times of uncertainty,” Sunak stressed.

Meloni: “Markets? They reassure themselves with facts and Italy is solid” According to Meloni, “the facts must reassure the markets. This government has worked extremely seriously and the facts say that our fundamentals are better than nations considered more solid than ours, the facts say that Rishi Sunak thanked me for this because we guarantee stability”.

Protest outside Downing Street About twenty activists belonging to anti-racist groups of the British radical left started a protest outside the Downing Street access gate against Giorgia Meloni while the prime minister was received in front of the door of no. 10. Protesters guarded a few dozen meters away by half a dozen police officers made their voices heard chanting slogans such as “Meloni fascist” and “Meloni out, refugees in”.

ndr). Before singing the song of “Bella Ciao” in Italian at the end of the meeting. They also erected signs with the insignia of the antagonistic “Stop to racism” movement.

