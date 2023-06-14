“I alone can save the nation. Justice will be done on November 5, 2024»- Corriere TV

Thus the tycoon in a speech in New Jersey a few hours after going to court in Miami

(LaPresse) “They want to take away my freedom because I will never allow them to take away your freedom”. Donald Trump unleashed in his speech in Bedminster, New Jersey, just hours after appearing in the federal courtroom in Miami where he pleaded not guilty to all 37 counts of top secret documents seized in his residence of Mar-a-Lago.

“I am the only one who can save this nation. Justice will be done on November 5, 2024, he added. Whatever document the President decides to carry with him, he has the right to do so. It is an absolute right. This is the law,” the tycoon also said. (LaPresse)