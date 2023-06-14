Home » “I alone can save the nation. Justice will be done on November 5, 2024»- Corriere TV
World

“I alone can save the nation. Justice will be done on November 5, 2024»- Corriere TV

by admin
“I alone can save the nation. Justice will be done on November 5, 2024»- Corriere TV

Thus the tycoon in a speech in New Jersey a few hours after going to court in Miami

(LaPresse) “They want to take away my freedom because I will never allow them to take away your freedom”. Donald Trump unleashed in his speech in Bedminster, New Jersey, just hours after appearing in the federal courtroom in Miami where he pleaded not guilty to all 37 counts of top secret documents seized in his residence of Mar-a-Lago.

“I am the only one who can save this nation. Justice will be done on November 5, 2024, he added. Whatever document the President decides to carry with him, he has the right to do so. It is an absolute right. This is the law,” the tycoon also said. (LaPresse)

June 14, 2023 – Updated June 14, 2023, 08:22 am

© breaking latest news

See also  Mariupol, inspections of displaced persons: the Russians in search of tattoos symbolizing the affiliation to the Azov battalion

You may also like

News Udinese – Vicenza or Catanzaro? / The...

World Oceans Day, the NGO BiodiverCité and its...

Pep Guardiola, the best manager of all time?...

At least 103 dead in shipwreck in central...

There are no children among the injured in...

Momčilo Antonijević on horse chestnut for varicose veins...

Mirrorless camera: Advantages and disadvantages for an informed...

Trump “guardian” of Biden and Obama – Corriere...

Reuters report: Trust in traditional media news has...

HYDROGEN EXPERIENCE Minister Giorgetti: – News

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy