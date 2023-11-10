I am Lubunga, am I abandoned? ~ norbertetvous

Since Friday April 7, 2023, Lubunga, one of the six communes of the city of Kisangani in the Democratic Republic of Congo, has been the scene of atrocities which caused human losses. This violence stems from a land conflict between two communities, the Mbole and the Lengola, the former accusing the latter of having illegally taken possession of their land. The exact number of deaths is difficult to determine. Lubunga is unique in its geographical location, being the only commune in Kisangani separated from the others by the Congo River.

Manasseh BOMONGO BOMONGO Alias ​​Man’s Bomongo

Lubunga’s life in his paradise

Aerial view of the urban-rural commune of Lubunga. Credit: Trésor Kalonda

She is Lubunga, a 10 year old girl. She is the daughter of a fisherman and a traveling fish trader. Since his birth, his paradise has always been his town which is isolated from other corners of the city. She has never frequented other communes in the city of Kisangani because the Congo River separates her commune from other remaining ones. But also because she never found a good reason to cross the river. His little paradise is his town. Despite his whims, his parents never abandoned him.

When horror reaches an innocent

One day, returning home from school, she encounters a crowd of countless people with machetes. She is used to seeing Chinese films featuring warriors fighting with swords, but that has not been a reason to calm her stress. His heart begins to beat to an unusual melody, his walking becomes slow, his eyes full of tears and his whole body in movement that we usually call trembling. Being a good observer, her eyes meet the lifeless body of a headless person. More than a horror film, she starts running to reach her house

When an innocent becomes a victim

Deployment of police forces from Kinshasa (capital of the DRC) going to Lubunga

Arriving at her house, everything is calm. Both his parents absent. She sees a group of people rushing to leave the town. The mother of one of her colleagues at school suddenly picks her up and she runs with her. Along the way she keeps asking: “Did my parents abandon me?” No one answers him. Grace smiles for her, she manages to cross the Congo River, to be spared from the barbarity of her commune

In a new land where everything seems strange to her, she keeps asking the mother of one of her colleagues: “Me Lubunga, my parents abandoned me?” No one answers him. She among many others who fled their commune, she keeps asking while crying : “Did my parents abandon me?” A sad, trembling and less beautiful voice answers him : “Your parents are no longer in this world.” Having a heart filled with anguish and all other dark feelings, she asks again: “So they abandoned me to join this other world? ”

This story is a work of fiction, including its protagonists. Its objective is to highlight the critical situation of the population of the commune of Lubunga in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). In this story, Lubunga, an urban-rural commune in the city of Kisangani, is symbolized.

Share this: Facebook

X

