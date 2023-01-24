I am on duty during the Spring Festival｜Non-stop furnace around the clock increases 60 tons of coal-fired Junchuan Farm every day to ensure supply and resistance to low temperature

Affected by the strong cold air, the lowest temperature in the area of ​​Junchuan Farm Co., Ltd. of Beidahuang Group has reached minus 36°C in the past few days. In response to the severe cold weather, the water supply station and the heating company of the Farm Co., Ltd. took measures such as keeping the furnace open for 24 hours and burning 60 tons of coal every day to actively maintain the heating and ensure that the workers and the masses have a warm and peaceful Spring Festival.

During the Spring Festival, the staff of the water supply station of Junchuan Farm Co., Ltd. and Xinxin Heating are still working hard at their jobs, maintaining equipment and doing a good job of data collection, so as to find problems in time and take corresponding measures to deal with them. Responsible for guarding the safe and stable operation of plumbing equipment, and escorting the plumbing supply for the employees and masses in the jurisdiction.

On the 23rd, the second day of the Lunar New Year, the thermal station detected the water pressure in a certain area, and the flow rate was not enough, which may cause the temperature in the residents’ homes to drop. After confirming the situation with the workers, the maintenance staff rushed to the site immediately with tool kits Going down to the well for maintenance, in a temperature close to minus 30°C, holding a cold iron wrench, the hands of the maintenance staff turned red from the cold after a while. After troubleshooting the problem, the staff quickly eliminated the fault and ensured the normal operation of the heating system.

“It’s been a long time since I’ve encountered such severe cold weather for many consecutive days this year. It’s freezing outside and the dripping water turns into ice. However, with the strong guarantee of heating, the indoor temperature of my house has remained stable above zero. It is also warm, thank you to the staff who stick to the front line to protect people’s livelihood during the Spring Festival, you have worked hard!” Zhong Yun, a resident of Huayuan Community, said gratefully.

“We monitor the flow, pressure and temperature of the supply and return water in the pipe network in real time, and make timely adjustments based on the data to ensure that the indoor temperature of the workers is stable and the heat is sufficient.” Xie Peijie, the director of the integrity heating workshop, has been working as a boiler for more than 10 years. According to him, it was the first year to encounter such a low temperature during the Spring Festival, so they took measures such as keeping the furnace open for 24 hours and increasing 60 tons of coal every day to meet the heating needs of the employees in the area under severe cold weather.

According to Sun Kun, deputy general manager of the Urban Life Service Center, plumbing supply is closely related to thousands of households, and the more critical the Spring Festival low temperature is, the more careful the service must be. In addition to doing a good job of risk investigation before the festival, during the Spring Festival, 6 staff members of the water supply station will be on duty 24 hours a day, and all staff will be on standby to prepare for emergency repairs to deal with emergencies.

Junchuan Farm Co., Ltd. has always known that the room temperature is connected with the hearts of the people, and the thermometer is marked with the “scale” of residents’ happiness. Before the holiday, through safety inspections and visits to condolences, etc., to ensure that the workers and the masses spend the winter warmly and satisfied.