10
(LaPresse) The founder of the Russian private military company Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, announces that he intends to run for presidential elections in Ukraine in 2024. And he does it from Bakhmut, while artillery shots are heard from the battle in the town of Donetsk where his mercenaries have been engaged for months against the army of Kiev.
(LaPresse) The founder of the Russian private military company Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, announces that he intends to run for presidential elections in Ukraine in 2024. And he does it from Bakhmut, while artillery shots are heard from the battle in the town of Donetsk where his mercenaries have been engaged for months against the army of Kiev.
(Twitter)
March 11, 2023 – Updated March 11, 2023, 5:23 pm
© breaking latest news
See also India, a couple of parents sue their only child: "After six years of marriage and many expenses, still no grandchildren"