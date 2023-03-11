Home World «I am running for the 2024 presidential elections in Ukraine»- Corriere TV
(LaPresse) The founder of the Russian private military company Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, announces that he intends to run for presidential elections in Ukraine in 2024. And he does it from Bakhmut, while artillery shots are heard from the battle in the town of Donetsk where his mercenaries have been engaged for months against the army of Kiev.
March 11, 2023 – Updated March 11, 2023, 5:23 pm

