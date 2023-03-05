Home World «I am the only one who can prevent the Third World War»- Corriere TV
«I am the only one who can prevent the Third World War»- Corriere TV

«I am the only one who can prevent the Third World War»- Corriere TV

Donald Trump, in the closing speech of the conservative convention at the gates of Washington, attacks the current American president. We will kick Joe Biden out of the White House, we must finish what we started» said the tycoon who added: «We will watch this battle until final victory». Then the promise in case of re-election: «I will end the war in Ukraine in one day» (LaPresse)

March 5, 2023 – Updated March 5, 2023, 10:32 am

