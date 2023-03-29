The village of Bekoko has just organized the first edition of its Culture & Development Days. And I participated in it as a photographer…

An idea from the chef of Bekoko

The chief of the village of Bekoko is called His Majesty Frédéric Nguimè Ekollo. He is a hyperactive character who made his career in the oil sector, before becoming the mayor of the commune of Dibombari for several years.

At his initiative, the community of Bekoko decided to organize a large gathering, which it called “The Socio-Cultural and Economic Days of Bekoko”. This is therefore the first edition that has just been held in this village, during the entire days of Friday 17 and Saturday 18 March 2023.

A first day of discussions

On Friday, the activities were essentially intellectual. Or rather, entrepreneurial. Because in the village hall of Bekoko which is located just in front of the chiefdom, this large gathering was held. In addition to the personalities and elites of this village, there were also foreign residents as well as many participants from elsewhere. The facilitator (a certain Mr. Moutomè) therefore introduced several exhibitors, who were all subjected to question-and-answer sessions.

What particularly impressed me was that the interventions were centered on entrepreneurship and development. The objective of these days being the emergence of the small town of Bekoko, the exchanges mainly revolved around socio-economic issues, land use planning and the creation of infrastructure (market, bus station, roads, etc.). Entrepreneurs from elsewhere shared their experiences in wealth creation and local transformation, in order to inspire the flourishing youth of the village of Bekoko. They particularly insisted on perseverance and made in Cameroon. All embellished by cultural interludes from different geographical areas of our beautiful country Cameroon.

Chief Nguimè Ekollo initiated the Bekoko Days. Photo: Ecclesiastes Deudjui /CC-BY

A broth of culture

I spoke of interludes but in reality they were only beginnings. Because from Saturday morning, I witnessed a real broth of culture!

From 7:30 am, the whole village went in traditional dress to the edge of the backwater which is located at the entrance of the village. Customary chiefs and notables made incantations in their vernacular, before offering food and other various objects to their many ancestors.

Meanwhile the road was blocked by the close guard of the chiefdom, an occasional militia made up of young boys from the village. These were dressed in a white t-shirt and a black loincloth, with bare feet like all the other members of the community. The procession then headed towards the chiefdom, where the chief made new incantations to bless and honor the tomb of his deceased ancestors. Then the cohort went to another river, under a blazing sun and always with completely bare feet.

The rites were repeated with vigor, under the uninterrupted noises of the tam-tam beaters. Then direction the hospital of Bekoko, where the chief proceeded to the solemn delivery of an important donation of medical material, under the patronage and the supervision of the town hall of Dibombari which was represented by the current mayor, as well as of the ministry health which was represented by the Regional Delegate MINSANTE of the Littoral region…

A concept to reproduce

The socio-cultural and economic days of Bekoko were a great success! I, who was there as a simple reporter, was amazed by this community desire. And I think that all Cameroonian localities should think about replicating such initiatives…

In fact, the development of a Nation begins first with the development of its communities. And I was impacted by this broth of exchanges, to know that the elites of a small village of only 1,250 people are committed to bringing the whole world to their doorstep, in order to allow their youth to benefit from these riches and all this intelligence.

I particularly thank Chief Nguimè Ekollo, who is living proof that in our dear Cameroon, there are still people who are essentially concerned with collective and general interests. Because the state cannot do everything. Each at his own level, we can bring our stone to the building. Each village should already begin by organizing itself within itself, and already planning its own emergence. Besides, I especially remembered that Cameroon is a territory full of very precious ancestral cultures, but that culture will be useless if it is not accompanied by a learned process of development…

But what I remembered, is that it is the union that makes the force. I also learned that we don’t necessarily need to be very numerous to idealize great things. I finally discovered this small town that I didn’t really know, except from a distance, but which faithfully — even religiously — preserves the main principles of the great cultural tradition of the Sawa peoples.

And to think that all this was only the very first edition…

Ecclesiastes DEUDJUII was in Bekoko

