I attended a workshop on monkeypox – Le blog des Camerounaiseries

I come back from Yaoundé where I attended, last Friday at an awareness workshop on monkeypox disease.

And I realized that this is a very dangerous epidemic…

Family photo from the monkey pox awareness workshop. Credit: Thierry Didier Kuicheu /CC-BY

The context

The title of the seminar had as its theme “Training and awareness workshop for bloggers and content editors on monkeypox”. The activity was coordinated by the permanent secretariat of the PNPLZER, a branch of the Prime Minister responsible for public health. There was also BREAKTHROUGH ACTION which was represented by Mrs. Manuella Ngo Bakale, as well as two health specialists (academic doctors) who were scheduled to prepare their presentations for us.

To complete this panel, there were about thirteen bloggers specially commissioned by the ABC. Some came from Douala, Yaoundé, Bamenda, Buea and of course from Dschang, in the person of Rihanno Mars. Thierry Didier Kuicheu served as our “facilitator”, he who was both the organizer of the event as web manager of the Zoonoses program, but also a regular participant as a simple blogger. The president of the Cameroon bloggers association (his name is Dania Ebonguè) was absent — for once! — but he had taken care to initial all our mission orders.

Moreover, the deputy permanent secretary of the PNPLZER sent him warm greetings during his opening speech. And it was precisely 9:45 a.m. when we finally decided to look into the serious problem of monkeypox…

The course of the workshop

The workshop was held at Djeuga Palace in Yaoundé, in a conference room called Garoua. After the introductory words of the Deputy Permanent Secretary of the PNPLZER (Her name is Elisabeth Dibonguè), we got to the heart of the matter. The first speaker spoke to us about zoonoses, but particularly about those that are considered a priority in Cameroon. And as a veterinarian, Dr. Fougue Sonna Wilfried has discussed at length the diseases that are transmissible from animals to humans, and vice versa. He then gave a second presentation which was devoted exclusively to monkeypox and its modes of contamination in animals.

The second speaker, Dr. Atangana Nestor, was a staff of the MINSANTE; moreover, he is in service at the DLMEP which is the Directorate for the fight against disease, epidemics and pandemics. He also developed his presentation around monkeypox, but with more emphasis on animal-human transmissibility. We thus learned that it was a disease that rages around us, which is very easily contagious from animals to humans, but which also spreads very easily within our multiple human groups.

Then, we had to give the floor to Breakthrough Action, which showed us how to communicate effectively for a change in behavior, what they call in their jargon “community engagement”. Mrs. Manuella Ngo Bakale therefore closed the speeches to then give way to questions and answers, comments, family photos, interviews, the long-awaited lunch break which took place at the restaurant, etc…

Ms. Elisabeth Dibonguè (in green), deputy permanent secretary of the PNPLZER, taking the floor for her opening remarks. Credit: Ecclesiastes Deudjui /CC-BY

Monkey pox

To tell you the truth, I did not know her before this seminar. I had heard about smallpox from my best friend Pierre La Paix Ndamèbut rather it was a disease that has officially been eradicated from our planet since Thursday, May 8, 1980.

Monkeypox is a monkey cousin of human smallpox. It is a disease that is transmitted through the monkeypox virus (also called Mpox), via domestic animals such as dogs, cats, hens, monkeys, etc… Or by contact with wild animals such as rodents, pangolins, squirrels, gorillas, etc. This zoonosis is the consequence of the bad relationship that Man has with his environment, in particular through deforestation or uncontrolled agriculture. Moreover, it is no coincidence that the main vectors of this zoonotic agent are hunters, gatherers, water and forest workers, poachers, aborigines who live inside the bush, etc.

Since May 2023, the WHO has just declared monkeypox as a public health emergency of international concern, and particularly in Cameroon it is a resurgent disease. The latest reports point to a concentration of cases in the Littoral and South West regions, although vigilance is required for forest regions such as Eastern Cameroon, which are most certainly under-analyzed.

Prevention recommends basic hygiene measures to the population, namely systematic hand washing, meticulous washing of raw foods or the proper cooking of bushmeat. You must also avoid handling the carcasses of dead animals, living with pets that are not vaccinated or medically supervised, but you must also be wary of poultry and particularly certain rodents. Because rat urine and droppings can cause you contamination whose lethality can easily reach heights of 90%!

Cameroon zoonoses program

In fact, the Cameroon Zoonoses Program is a vast plan that has been set up by the Cameroonian government to effectively monitor, analyze and combat emerging animal diseases, as well as those that tend to reappear. Thus, apart from monkey pox, several other zoonoses are also in the line of sight of the MINSANTE; like rabies, anthrax, brucellosis, salmonellosis, Lassa fever, the Ebola virus or… monkeypox!

As a reminder, zoonotic diseases are responsible for 2.5 billion cases of human disease per year, for approximately 2.7 million deaths over the same period. The methods of contamination are diverse, which can facilitate the transition from endemic to epidemic, and then to a global pandemic. There is transmissibility by air, by wounds or mucous membranes, by soiled or contaminated objects, by people infected through close contact or during sexual intercourse, and even by the use of simple clothing. contaminated.

Suffice to say that we live permanently with zoonoses, and that the only effective method of protection remains the care of the sick, good personal hygiene but also regular sanitation of our environment as well as perfect healthiness.

Monkeypox is characterized by rashes on the skin that are very painful. Source: herault-tribune.com/CC-BY

I participated in a workshop on monkey pox

So I just came back from Yaoundé where I attended, on Friday June 9, 2023, an awareness workshop on the dangerousness of monkeypox.

And I understood that this is a very worrying epidemic here in Cameroon…

I participated in training on monkeypox! It is a hyper contagious disease, with a fatality rate of 10% in its less aggressive forms, and whose incubation period varies from 3 to 17 days before starting to fully develop the disease.

I participated in training on zoonoses! The most common symptoms are fever, headache, general fatigue, muscle aches, shortness of breath, very painful rashes on the face as well as the rest of the body, etc.

I attended an awareness workshop on monkeypox disease, and the communication hashtag was #PNPLZERvsMpox.

Because this is truly a public health emergency of international concern, and that monkeypox is seriously threatening to enter an epidemic phase here in Cameroon. This is why the PNPLZER (national program for the prevention and control of emerging and re-emerging zoonoses), with the technical and financial support of Breakthrough Action, immediately decided to organize this workshop.

And that I, as a blogger, had a moral and social obligation to pass this information on to you in full…

