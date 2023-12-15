«I authorize Santa Claus to fly in our airspace»- Corriere TV

«I would like to confirm that Santa Claus has permission to enter Irish airspace and cross our borders from 24 to 25 December»: unusual statement to the lower house of the Irish republic. The Prime Minister, Leo Varadkar, spoke about this during his speech in Parliament at Dáil Éireann.

The Irish Aviation Authority also joined the Prime Minister’s statements and declared: «We can confirm that all appropriate authorizations have been granted for the most important flight in the Irish aviation calendar. Our best wishes to Santa, the reindeer and the good people @AirNav_Ireland who will lead the crew into Irish airspace on Christmas Eve.” (Twitter)

