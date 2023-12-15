Home » «I authorize Santa Claus to fly in our airspace»- Corriere TV
World

«I authorize Santa Claus to fly in our airspace»- Corriere TV

by admin
«I authorize Santa Claus to fly in our airspace»- Corriere TV

«I would like to confirm that Santa Claus has permission to enter Irish airspace and cross our borders from 24 to 25 December»: unusual statement to the lower house of the Irish republic. The Prime Minister, Leo Varadkar, spoke about this during his speech in Parliament at Dáil Éireann.
The Irish Aviation Authority also joined the Prime Minister’s statements and declared: «We can confirm that all appropriate authorizations have been granted for the most important flight in the Irish aviation calendar. Our best wishes to Santa, the reindeer and the good people @AirNav_Ireland who will lead the crew into Irish airspace on Christmas Eve.” (Twitter)

December 15, 2023 – Updated December 15, 2023, 10:07 am

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

See also  Ukraine - Russia: news on the war today 7 July. G20, foreign ministers in Bali: waiting for the Wang-Blinken meeting

You may also like

Tronco, review of his album Tutupá (2023)

Venezuelan woman died strangled by her partner who...

Three died near Prizren while watching the races...

Ogres and innkeepers — As we were, as...

Your web browser is not supported

journey among the treasures of a city with...

AGCOM intervenes on the “inflation clause” of telephone...

She destroyed her best friend’s car because she...

“Retro Computer”: the magazine that takes you into...

Houthi missile launches in the Red Sea could...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy