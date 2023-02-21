Several leaders have the right to think, the real problem is the approach of the Italian company, which has given that leader a mandate. I believe that Berlusconi’s house has never been bombed, tanks have never arrived in his garden, no one has killed his relatives, he has never had to pack his suitcase at 3 in the morning to escape. We had to do all this, thanks to the fraternal love of Russia.

Since the beginning of the war, Silvio Berlusconi’s positions on the conflict have often been very pro-Russian, also due to the personal friendship that binds the former prime minister to Russian president Vladimir Putin. His most recent statements in this regard date back to February 12, when Berlusconi, an ally of Giorgia Meloni in the current government, had said that if he had governed and not Meloni, he would never have gone to speak to Zelensky.

Berlusconi had then substantially blamed the war on Zelensky himself, saying that «it was enough that [Zelensky] ceased to attack the two autonomous republics of Donbass e [l’invasione] would not have happened», and that to end the war it would have been enough for Ukraine to order a ceasefire. Berlusconi concluded by saying: “I judge this gentleman’s behavior very, very, very negatively.” The allegations had put the Meloni government in enormous difficulty, for some time already grappling with the more or less openly pro-Russian positions of its main allies, Lega and Forza Italia.

In the small part of the press conference he devoted to the topic, Zelensky also said: