Home World «I brought a statuette that exploded»- Corriere TV
World

«I brought a statuette that exploded»- Corriere TV

by admin
«I brought a statuette that exploded»- Corriere TV

(LaPresse) The 26-year-old Daria Trepova was arrested for the bombing which took place yesterday in a bar in St. Petersburg where the Nationalist blogger Vladlen Tatarsky. The woman, in a video released by the Russian Interior Ministry, confesses that she is there responsible. “I brought a statuette in there, which exploded,” said the 26-year-old. Then, when she was asked why she was arrested, Trepova replied: «I would say, she for being her at the scene of the murder of Vladlen Tatarsky». Later the woman refused to say who got her the statuette: “I can tell you about it later.” DISTRIBUTION FREE OF CHARGE – NOT FOR SALE (LaPresse)

April 3, 2023 – Updated April 3, 2023, 1:59 pm

© breaking latest news

See also  Russia announces the completion of the construction of the "Beixi-2" natural gas pipeline

You may also like

there are no more tickets for the semi-finals...

Ceca Bojković on aesthetic corrections | Entertainment

Pope at Palm Sunday Mass: Recognize Jesus in...

Maria Angela Eugenia Storti presents her new book

News Udinese – Mandragora papers have arrived in...

In the elections in Bulgaria the centre-right won...

Ansi contrast measurements arrive in mondoprojos tests

Photo shows Nuclear bomb located in Holland damaged....

A woman defecated in a Zara store in...

sanctioned Vodafone, WINDTRE, TIM and Fastweb

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy