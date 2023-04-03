(LaPresse) The 26-year-old Daria Trepova was arrested for the bombing which took place yesterday in a bar in St. Petersburg where the Nationalist blogger Vladlen Tatarsky. The woman, in a video released by the Russian Interior Ministry, confesses that she is there responsible. “I brought a statuette in there, which exploded,” said the 26-year-old. Then, when she was asked why she was arrested, Trepova replied: «I would say, she for being her at the scene of the murder of Vladlen Tatarsky». Later the woman refused to say who got her the statuette: “I can tell you about it later.” DISTRIBUTION FREE OF CHARGE – NOT FOR SALE (LaPresse)