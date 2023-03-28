Home World «I came down because I heard there was ice cream»- Corriere TV
Criticism of the president for his unhappy exit on his first appearance after the massacre

Criticism of US President Joe Biden who, in his first public appearance after the Nashville massacre, he joked that he only showed up to an event at the White House because he’d heard that his favorite ice cream would be served. “My name is Joe Biden. I am the husband of Dr. Jill Biden. I eat Jeni’s chocolate chip ice cream. I went down because I heard there was chocolate chip ice cream. By the way, I have a whole fridge full of them upstairs. Do you think I’m joking? It’s not like that,” said Biden, attracting a lot of criticism on social media. (Twitter)

March 28, 2023 – Updated March 28, 2023, 7:30pm

