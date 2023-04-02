There are not only the words that Carlos Alcaraz, albeit with some difficulty, put together in the press conferencesee you after the defeat with Jannik Sinner in the semifinals in Miami which, in one fell swoop, takes away Sunshine Double and number 1 in the world. In fact, the Murcian also spoke to Juanqui Pardi of BPTENNISTV.

These are the words of the Spaniard on the interruption for parking in a private place: “I didn’t go to the bathroom to break up the pace of the match. I was just very sweaty, I was touching every part of my clothes and my hands were sweaty. I just went to change. With a game that requires so much, if you go to the bathroom for 4 minutes then it’s difficult to start again. In the end this cost me a little. However there were a lot of factors that didn’t work out for me. However, after a match like this, in the end the pains and cramps start to make themselves felt. All I can say is that Jannik was better than me and this is the reality, I didn’t lose due to the annoyances at the start of the third set. I congratulate him and wish him the best“.

Regarding the effort of these months and number 1: “The truth is that it doesn’t matter much that I have had one more day off than me. I didn’t finish that late. I went to rest at the right time and just did whatever I was doing. These have been two months that have asked for a lot. Now comes the clay season, where it will be the same. Lost number 1? Now I just have to take it back and give my best to make it happen as soon as possible“.

The differences with the semifinal two weeks ago: “I can’t say what was missing compared to Indian Wells, because I had my chances in the second set. I think I just missed taking advantage of those opportunities: the break points I had at 4-3 in the second set and those in the third to recover it. In the end I didn’t make it, and you pay for this against players like Jannik with whom you’ve practically lost if you don’t take advantage of these opportunities. I think this was the big difference. Otherwise, it was a very close match“.

Photo: LaPresse

