I controversy “coffee with legs” of Chile

Walking through the streets of downtown Santiago, the capital of Chile, in South America, it is easy to come across a “coffee with legs”, one of the typical bars where the waitresses serve customers in high heels and skimpy dresses. These establishments spread between the 1980s and 1990s, during the period of the regime of General Augusto Pinochet, and are still part of the local tradition today that Chile is a democratic country, where gender discrimination is a much-discussed issue at a politic.

However, due to the way in which the women who work there present themselves, they are often considered part of a retrograde and sexist culture: in some cases, they also cause concern due to the suspicion that some are hiding prostitution or exploitation of minors and people immigrants.

The name by which these bars are known in Chile derives from the fact that most of the waitresses wear short dresses and in some cases only bikinis, leaving their legs uncovered (in Spanish “piernas”). They generally have exotic names, such as Café Haití or Café Caribe, and rather dated décor, often with neon lights, mirrors and soft lights: sometimes they have no seats, but only a counter where you can order a coffee or a drink. Over time, in fact, cafés con piernas have been subject to some more stringent rules than those of normal bars, including the obligation to open only during the day and a ban on the sale of alcohol.

In theory, no café con piernas offers sexual services to its clientele, but there are some that do and others that have a dubious reputation, especially in the more secluded areas of cities. In Chile however prostitution is regulatedwhile activities related to sexual exploitation, brothels and human trafficking are prohibited and punishable.

The clientele of the café con piernas is mostly made up of men who frequent them mainly for the company of their waitresses: they are often employees and workers who go for a coffee during their break from work, but there are also students, some couples and tourists. In the center of Santiago alone there are about 60, practically almost one for each block: in the entire metropolitan area there are about twice as many and they are also widespread in the rest of the country.

A few years ago a barmaid he had talked to BBC Mundo on the condition of using the fictitious name María he had told that the job paid quite well – the equivalent of about 1,800 euros a month, far higher than the average monthly salary in the country, less than 1,000 – and that, in addition, many bar customers left her tips or gave her gifts. Mandy, a waitress at Café Alibaba, also says she likes her job because she makes good money, but it can happen that some men are “rude and expect something different” from them.

Bars of this type date back to the early 1980s. In 1982 the Café Haití chain introduced the miniskirt in the uniform of the waitresses; other establishments with similar characteristics became fashionable in the nineties, such as the Café do Brasil and the Café Ikabarú. In Santiago the Barón rojo invented the “happy minute”: sixty seconds in which the waitresses served the tables without their bras on (the club has long since closed).

Second Marcela Hurtado, a professor at the Universidad Austral of Chile, who has studied the history of cafés with piernas for a long time, despite the fact that the laws and the recent greater awareness of gender issues have partially changed the perception of these places «their essence is not changed”. Often, says Hurtado, these jobs “operate on the margins of the law,” and women’s working conditions are not always protected.

Today the waitresses in cafés con piernas are mostly foreign girls, mostly Venezuelan or Colombian, who in many cases would find it hard to find another job in the country. María, for example, has a degree in industrial engineering and is Venezuelan, as is Mandy, who was attending university before arriving in Santiago thanks to word of mouth from some of her friends. María says that most of the waitresses in these establishments have contracts in order. Also according to her, María, there are undoubtedly waitresses who have sexual relations with customers, but she claims that it is quite rare, while one studio of the University of Chile highlighted the opposite.

In general the critics they accuse the managers of cafés with piernas to favor the sexual exploitation of women, and in other cases to employ underage girls or exploit the conditions of women who immigrated irregularly.

In 2016, the head of labor inspections in the Santiago metropolitan area, Patricio Hidalgo, told the Spanish newspaper The confidential that until a few years earlier in the cafés with piernas of Chile the «the law of the jungle». Within a year, the city had closed about 60 of them, mostly for failure to comply with safety regulations or for disturbing residents, but never for sexual exploitation, which Hidalgo said was plausible anyway.

Even a survey by the International Organization for Migration and the NGO Raíces, also cited by Confidentialhighlighted various cases in which the exploitation of prostitution had emerged in some premises and at least one in which underage girls also worked.

According to scholar Devanir da Silva Concha, cafés con piernas are a phenomenon typical of the “hegemonic masculinity” of Chilean society, and are also part of an “erotic show” based on the idea of ​​exploiting the female body to attract the attention and “tease the fantasies” of the potential client. Historian Verónica Valdivia observes on the other hand how the greater sexual freedom and the opening “to the sex market” favored by the modernization of Chile in the 1990s led to a new form of subjugation of women, at least in appearance.

It’s a bit like what Hurtado notes when he says that in cafés with piernas there is as much female emancipation as submission: on the one hand, women can work and earn «exploiting their bodies and their charisma in flirting [con i clienti], just like those who work in construction use their hands». On the other hand, says Hurtado, theirs is a job which, although regulated, carries with it a stigma and the possibility of discrimination and marginalization, as happens more generally for sex work.

Commenting on the issue, the administration of the mayor of Santiago Irací Hassler, a 32-year-old who has spent several times in favor of feminist issues, clarified that she is not against women who work in cafés con piernas, as long as they work with “a fair contract and legal and authorized activities”. The municipal administration also claims that it “does not want to stigmatize women who have to work to survive”, but wants to “guarantee their safety”.