“I, councilor of Zen, shocked by the arrest of the principal”

by livesicilia.it – ​​20 minutes ago

Interview with the Councilor for Social Activities on the story of the principal Lo Verde. 3′ OF READING “Look, I’m very sad. I was born in Zen, I lived a lot of my life there, I had fundamental experiences that led me…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «“Me, councilor of Zen, shocked by the arrest of the principal” appeared 20 minutes ago on the online newspaper livesicilia.it».