“The cancer is back, for the third time. I cut my hair because the new chemo drug, the doctors tell me, will be very toxic». As Carolyn Smithdancer, choreographer and face of Dancing with the Stars, tells of her breast cancer a Bruno Vespa in the program “Five minutes”. «I’m waiting for those beautiful words: it’s over here. But they don’t arrive – she says, showing her shaved hair -. This time it’s more complicated, I’m more aware. The intruder won’t keep me company.’

Carolyn Smith and the new chemotherapy

«Those who have seen me at Bruno Vespa’s have seen me completely changed. Anyone who hasn’t seen me now – he said later in a video on social media -. What better way to celebrate March 8? Starting chemotherapy, which I had to resume because the doctors told me it should be done this way. I’ll keep you updated, there’s a little path to go. But I smile and find the strength to carry on even if with a few more moments of fragility”. Then Carolyn flashes “never give up” on the jacket she’s wearing. «As always, I face this new path with positivity, grit and a beautiful smile even if I have to admit that there is a bit of fragility, I’m also human sometimes. Good evening everyone, for once I’m resting, it’s been a busy week ».

