Lorenzo Cremonesi, correspondent in Ukraine / CorriereTv

With the commander of the rocket launcher unit on the front towards Bakhmut in Ukraine with the first Russian lines 7 km away: »We have ammunition to defend ourselves but not to attack. I defend my country, Ukraine, and I also defend Europe together». Pictures from the front.
March 10, 2023 – Updated March 10, 2023, 12:29 am

