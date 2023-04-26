“I did it all by myself”

Pesaro, 26 April 2023 – They found her lying on the ground, bloody. Next a brick, blood stained (video). The hunt for the perpetrator of this morning’s brutal attack at 8.30 am via Montenevoso it snapped immediately. But video recorded by a security camera would have ruled that out. In fact, the woman would have done everything by herself. She would not have been attacked with a stone in her face but she would have dealt that terrible blow to herself.

The same said to the psychiatrist who heard her in the hospital in Ancona, where she was urgently transferred by ambulance due to head injuries. The woman, who would be struggling with psychological problems, would have alleged reasons essentially related to her work and her own dissatisfaction.

In these hours, the Flying Squad, which conducted the investigation into the matter, is also listening to her to understand what happened. At the moment, however, the privileged hypothesis is that there was no attacker but that the 40-year-old self-inflicted the blow in the face with her large stone, found bloodied next to her.

The conditions of the woman hit by a brick are serious (photo Luca Toni)

The victim is a woman from Pesaro around 40 years old. It seems that the woman was leaving her house where she perhaps did cleaning service. It is not yet clear who raised the alarm.

Two ambulances arrived at the scene and also the air ambulance from Ancona which, however, broke its blades on landing and hit an advertising billboard. The woman was transported by ambulance to code red at the Dorian hospital.

From the first reports, the woman injured in the face with the brick would have suffered a brain trauma with a hematoma on her forehead. On the spot the men of the Scientific.

Neighbor’s testimony

Angelo Cirelli (here the video interview) ran out of the house as soon as he was notified of the attack. She saw the woman’s body on the ground in the foyer of the house she was likely entering, while her feet were still out on the outside. “At the start the woman was semiconscious”, he tells Carlino. “When asked if she had been attacked, she said no.” Then she passed out and “we alerted the emergency services”.

The peculiarity is that this Cirelli woman had never seen her before in the area, nor entered that house. “Also because her face wasn’t fully visible, she was on her side.”

Also, no noises were heard prior to the fact. “Moreover, we are close to the carabinieri – continues Cirelli – so we feel quite calm”.

With regard to the area cameraInstead, the content was taken by the state police.