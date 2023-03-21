Home World “I did not order the killing of little Di Matteo”
World

“I did not order the killing of little Di Matteo”

by admin
“I did not order the killing of little Di Matteo”

by livesicilia.it – ​​11 minutes ago

2′ OF READING PALERMO – “I didn’t give the order to kill little Giuseppe Di Matteo”, says Matteo Messina Denaro. Who unloads the blame on Giovanni Brusca, the executioner of San Giuseppe Jato. The Trapani mafia boss denies…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Messina Denaro: “I did not order the killing of little Di Matteo” appeared 11 minutes ago in the online newspaper livesicilia.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Major European stock indexes fell collectively - Xinhua English.news.cn

You may also like

IVECO BUS / 238 Crossway to Sardinian company...

EU munitions to Ukraine, but not from Orban....

Goodbye Facebook: birthdays remind us Google Contacts!

Relationship between blood type and stroke | Magazine

France, pension reform is law: night of rage...

Xi meets Putin, the chill of the US:...

Average exchange rate of the euro 21 March...

Hungary vetoed the joint EU statement on the...

DAIMLER BUSES / A new Setra ComfortClass bus...

“Sergio Mattarella”, the Turkish child born in a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy