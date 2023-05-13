Home » “I didn’t expect to play for 90 minutes”
World

“I didn’t expect to play for 90 minutes”

by admin
“I didn’t expect to play for 90 minutes”

by ilovepalermocalcio.com – 6 seconds ago

Cagliari footballer Leonardo Pavoletti spoke after the match against Palermo. Here are his words reported by “Cagliarinews24”: «I didn’t expect to play, I found myself pleasantly on the pitch. The injury was…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Cagliari-Palermo, Pavoletti: «I didn’t expect to play for 90 minutes» appeared 6 seconds ago on the online newspaper ilovepalermocalcio.com».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Hungary, a statue with an anonymous face to honor the creator of Bitcoin

You may also like

Iliad-State Police agreement, objective of combating cybercrimes

Milan, Massimo Boldi gets stuck with the car...

«Renewing the invitation to the physicist»- breaking latest...

Tekken 8 shows us the gameplay of Hwoarang

FK Krupa – FK Famos first league RS...

75 years of sumud – breaking news

The double degree of Sasha Obama and Salma...

OFK Beograd beat Zemun in the derby |...

Fiorentina-Udinese | Probable formations: Samardzic from 1′. Ok...

World Bank President Malpass: U.S. Default Will Harm...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy