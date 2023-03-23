Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was heard by the bipartisan Westminster commission in inquiry into the party a Downing Street in violation of anti-Covid restrictions while he was prime minister and on his statements on the matter. «I didn’t lie in Parliament, my words have been spoken in good faithI was sure you weren’t going to find anything, not because there was a cover-up but I knew because that’s what I believed and that’s why I said it,” Johnson said of the not be aware of violations of anti-Covid regulations by its staff during the holidays. (LaPresse)