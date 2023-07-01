“I don’t create sites for gay marriages” and the US Court agrees

NEW YORK. Is religious faith more important or the freedom to be yourself? Can one’s religion be a valid reason to discriminate against a person based on their sexual orientation? What is the line between religious freedom and personal freedomsuch as that of loving and marrying a person of the same it?

These are some of the questions asked by members of the United States Supreme Court for the case of a Christian web designer from Colorado who refuses to create sites to celebrate gay weddings, despite the laws in force in the state prohibiting discrimination against the LGBTQ+ community.

Lorie Smith, who owns a website-building agency, believes he has the right to refuse his same-sex marriage services under the First Amendment. The web designer also offers her services to homosexual people but wants to limit those for marriages only to heterosexual unions.

The decision of the US Court in favor of the web designer was taken with 6 votes in favor, those of the conservative majority of the essays, and three against, those of the liberals. According to the Supreme Court, the First Amendment prohibits the state of Colorado from forcing the web designer to create messages she disagrees with.

«Colorado – he says Neil Gorsuchthe judge who wrote the opinion for the majority of the Supreme Court – cannot force an individual to speak out (…) against his conscience on a relevant issue».

It would be short-sighted to believe – as some news agencies claim – that the decision is a victory for religious groups and, at the same time, a blow to LGBTQ+ rights. Its scope goes further, involving a fundamental question of democracyespecially in a state like Colorado, where there is a law that prohibits companies from discriminating on the basis of sexual orientation, guaranteeing equal treatment of the public.

The Supreme Court’s decision raises further concern if it is linked to another position taken yesterday with the demolition of Affirmative Actioninstrument with which the United States aimed to promote the participation of people with historically disadvantaged ethnic origins to remove structural inequalities and promote diversity in sectors in which they are minorities, such as education and employment for example.

“What will happen when a web designer refuses to work for a marriage between black and white people?” he wonders rosary coconut, president of the Gaynet association. “The decision of the Supreme Court to pave the way for a dangerous cultural regression and literally put wings on the feet of American conservatism, thanks to the judges appointed by Trump” concludes the activist.

