It is not new to the news, Marlene Engelhorn. The 29-year-old heiress of the Basf chemical empire has been fighting tenaciously for years for the rich to be taxed. At the recent Davos Forum, before the elite of the powerful who tirelessly plot to safeguard their tax havens, Engelhorn had revealed himself at a demonstration of the “millionaire patriots” waving an explicit sign: “Tax us immediately”.