by Carmine Di Filippo

I don’t know what a fool I am in this issue, seen by many with fans. I do not know what positive effects have manifestations and marches for peace: the government has its constraints and will not rely on the square.

The UN assembly approved the peace resolution in Ukraine: ‘…sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders’ also by Russia in 1991; ‘the cessation of hostilities and the immediate, complete and unconditional withdrawal of Russian military forces’.

Of this resolution, and also of the peace plan, the grim instigator of assassinations Putin se ne frega (come to anyone who gets annoyed if I call it that). I don’t know how one thinks of a peace table without the grim, or how one thinks of convincing him to sit at it. How to deal with someone who does not explicitly state his goals and, if not war, certainly he wants other people’s land. Letta expressed a wishful thinking: ‘the infamous aggression must stop’.

There is absence of proposals from those who march, net of I don’t send weapons. I don’t know what peace, and for whom, would be the one obtained only by not helping the Ukrainians to defend themselves, by letting the grim subdue them. I don’t understand what diplomacy could be used to the advantage of a cashier with a gun pointed at him by a robber. I think Europe must help the Ukrainians, regardless of whether the US McCarthyists do it too. Their weapons help the Ukrainians more than ours, and ours alone would not be enough. So good that there are those too. And this even if the grim man doesn’t want to invade all of Europe: he’s not Hitler. I don’t understand why we shouldn’t help them just because we can’t help everyone in the world for wars or oppressions. We help who we can, and Ukraine is nearby; there were 240,000 Ukrainians in Italy in 2016, and they lend a hand to our society.

For the grim the sending of arms is an action against his ‘special operation’ which is not war: it is aggression, described since the UN resolution n.3314/1974. I don’t see the reference to article 11 of the Constitution: let’s help a people not to succumb even without having convenience to do it; this does not imply not repudiating war.

The grim in his whining about ‘threatened Russia’ often referred to the ‘negative values ​​of the West which would like destroy the Russia’. But he is the ‘dog that bites’. The accession to NATO of the seven countries close to Russia in 2004 took place due to the desire to increase their defences, reiterated in Scholz on February 10, 2022; strange to imagine that they were preparing to attack Russia, that they were ‘barking dogs’. Arsenals were set up in Europe during the Cold War out of fear of an attack by theUSSR. NATO itself was born for this. But there have been no attacks on Russia.

The grim justifies the invasion of Ukraine for defend yourself from the encirclement; but, even if he occupies it all, he will still find himself surrounded, and he has not said what he plans to do. He justified himself by wanting to ‘denazify’ the Ukrainian people he defined as ‘brother’, starting with Kiev. Then he said he wanted to defend the Russian-speaking part of the Donbas; but, once occupied, she continues to slaughter everyone. In the 2019 Ukrainian Parliament, only one out of 400 Nazi-fascists from Svoboda was elected, and there are none in government.

The grim had no right to ‘invade Ukraine to replace the elected Zelensky with a government of decent people.

Many events and related causes. Of everything, each one selects just enough to support his thesis. They say ‘peace’, they refuse to send weapons, but they think about convenience; sacrificing yourself for the Ukrainians is not a ‘value’. ‘Freedom, democracy, sovereignty’ are valid only if they concern us, otherwise they are marketable a lot per kilo for our well-being.

Blessed are those who are not stupid, because theirs could be the ‘kingdom of well-being’. I’m not going to fight like anyone who doesn’t want to send weapons doesn’t: we wouldn’t solve anything.

